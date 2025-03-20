Puschel Preserve on Sanibel -- from Ian debris site to green space

SCCF / WGCU Debris staged at the Puschel Preserve on Nov. 8, 2022.

It’s been about four years since Roberta and Philip Puschel made the lead gift in the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation's campaign to acquire 12-plus acres of wildlife habitat running from Periwinkle Way to the Sanibel Slough.

Thursday, SCCF CEO James Evans expressed his gratitude to the Puschels and more than 150 other families who contributed to the campaign as he announced the opening of the Puschel Preserve to the public.

“In many ways over many years, Roberta and Philip have played an invaluable and unprecedented role in supporting SCCF. Thanks to their leadership and donations from many other families, we are able to protect this habitat that connects to other SCCF interior wetland preserves, adding the last piece to a significant wildlife corridor along the Sanibel Slough,” said Evans.

On the south side of Periwinkle between Purdy Drive and Martha’s Lane, the preserve completes approximately 385 acres of open space and a wildlife corridor of almost 1.5 linear miles between Tarpon Bay Road and Casa Ybel Road.

Site prep and plantings by more than 100 Coastal Watch volunteers over the past 18 months completely altered the preserve from its post-Ian appearance.

“The efforts by these volunteers dramatically transformed the front acreage of the preserve, which we provided to the community as a debris processing site following Hurricane Ian,” said Evans. “Many of you will recall the mountains of debris that were staged and sorted there and will be amazed to see its natural beauty as a community gathering site today.”

Significance of the Preserve

Acquisition of the land in 2021 stopped plans to develop 13 homes on the property and added to SCCF’s extensive island-wide preserve system, which includes more than 1,800 acres on Sanibel, as well as another 400 acres off island.

“Most of the property will remain closed to the public as wildlife habitat, while the front five acres were transformed to welcome and educate visitors in a serene native setting,” said Evans. “The connected wildlife corridor gives island wildlife critical space to roam without having to cross a road.”

The preserve is home to more than 40 different animal species, countless invertebrates, and hundreds of different native plants. Alligators, river otters, and bobcats are among the wildlife that has been observed in the interior acreage.

Features of Puschel Preserve



Welcome Station with solar chargers, a water fountain, bike repair station, and seats

Birmingham Family Trail that winds around the preserve

Lee Anne Tauck Sculpture Garden featuring sculptures by award-winning sculptor Robert Cordisco

Parish Pollinator Garden that attracts butterflies and other native pollinators

Demonstration Marsh with seasonal pond

Experimental Wetland Salt Marsh featuring salt tolerant plants

For more on the preserve go to the SCCF website.