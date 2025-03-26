DeSantis sending $25 million to region for Caloosahatchee River watershed improvements

South Florida Water Management District / WGCU The millions of dollars in grants are for four water quality improvement efforts along the Caloosahatchee River's watershed

Gov. Ron DeSantis has earmarked $25 million for water-quality improvements to the Caloosahatchee River watershed.

The taxpayer-funded grants focus on projects aimed at reducing nutrient pollution, such as upgrading treatment plants and converting homes and businesses from septic systems to a region’s sewer system.

Leaky sewers and outdated or abandoned septic systems near lakes and streams often release nitrogen and phosphorus into the water, especially during tropical weather systems when water backs up into bays and rivers, and rainfall drives stormwater over land and into low-lying areas.

In closed sewer systems, each person contributes about a combined ounce of the chemicals every day, which must be removed during wastewater treatment or will become a de facto liquid fertilizer when treated and released. Nitrogen and phosphorus contribute to the growth of plants, including non-native invasive species and harmful algae blooms.

Just over $13.5 million will be spent on the City of Fort Myers expansion of its reclaimed water treatment plant, $5.2 million for the expansion of Glades County’s water treatment plant, $4.5 million to Lee County to convert septic systems into lines hooked into the county’s sewer system along Billy Creek and the Orange River, and $1.75 million for an expansion of the wastewater treatment plant at the Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District.

The grants are part of a $389 million package to improve environmental and infrastructure needs across the state.

"Florida's waterways are vital to our environment, economy, and way of life," DeSantis said. “These investments will safeguard water quality statewide and accelerate restoration efforts in key ecosystems.”

In addition to the Caloosahatchee watershed improvements, $189 million is allocated for water quality enhancements, $55 million for alternative water supply projects, $100 million for the Indian River Lagoon Protection Program, and $20 million to improve water quality in Biscayne Bay.

