Health News November 4th

There is a new, free mental health resource for those impacted by Ian. Impacted individuals can now receive 3 free months of online therapy through a partnership with Better Help, a mental health platform that provides online mental health services directly to consumers. You can access these free services by visiting floridahealth.gov/betterhelp and using the code HurricaneIan. BetterHelp will then prompt the user to answer questions that allows them to be matched with a licensed mental health professional.

The Florida Department of Children and Families also launched the Family Support Line, which connects individuals and families who were impacted by Hurricane Ian with peers who were impacted and have recovered from Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle in 2018. Volunteers from the Panhandle will use their personal experiences to provide support, advice and a helping hand to victims of Hurricane Ian.