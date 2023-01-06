Lee Health reopens Sanibel Primary Care Practice and Walk-In Clinic post Hurricane Ian

Lee Physician Group, the physician practice of Lee Health, has reopened its Sanibel Primary/Walk-In Care to patients.

The clinic, which originally opened in July 2022, suffered damage during Hurricane Ian and crews have been working to provide the island communities with primary care and much-needed walk-in services, especially as recovery efforts continue on Sanibel.

Sanibel Primary/Walk-In Care will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’s at 2495 Palm Ridge Road on Sanibel.

The reopened clinic is not only a sign of the area’s recovery since Hurricane Ian, but it further expands health care services on Sanibel to community members and those visiting the islands.

“Reopening this clinic was extremely important to us because we want to make sure that those on Sanibel can receive much-needed care and medical services without having to leave the island,” said Kris Fay, Lee Health’s chief officer of community-based care. “I’m so proud of the teams that have been working diligently to repair the building and get it back up and running so we can begin seeing patients again in a location that’s convenient for them as they work to rebuild their community.”

Drs. Robert Bussing and John Schmidt have returned to Sanibel to begin seeing patients at the clinic again. Both had been based out of the Bass Road location while the Sanibel building was being repaired. Drs. Bussing and Schmidt will continue to see patients at both locations as we work to increase our hours of operation on the island.

Please visit www.leehealth.org to make an appointment in MyChart or call 239-343-6990.

