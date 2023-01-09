Precautionary boil water order rescinded for Greater McGregor Reserve neighborhoods

A precautionary boil water notice put into place last week in the Greater McGregor Reserve area has been rescinded.

The alert was issued Jan. 4 after repairs were started on a 6-inch water valve at 1426 Parkshore Circle.

The alert impacted all residences and businesses in the following addresses:

1439-1471 Friendship Walkway

1501-1710 Mcgregor Reserve Dr.

1501-1578 Inventors Ct.

1775-1790 Morning Glory Ct.

1705-1728 Whittling Ct.

1410-1455 Thistledown Way

1435-1443 Larkspur Dr.

Testing was completed and the alert was lifted late Sunday night.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.