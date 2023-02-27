Collier County Medical Society hosts 14th Women’s Health Forum

“Be a Wellness Super Woman” will be the theme of the 14th Annual Women’s Health Forum, a free health education event, hosted April 1 by the Collier County Medical Society (CCMS) and the Foundation of CCMS.

The forum will take place at Naples United Church of Christ's McSpadden Hall from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and will feature breakout sessions with educational presentations on a wide spectrum of women’s health topics from 20 local physicians, an exhibit hall with vendors that offer services for women, and light refreshments. The Forum regularly draws around 300 attendees.

Breakout session topics include: Arthritis, breast cancer, diabetes, thyroid, gastroenterology, autoimmune disease, gynecology, heart disease, mental wellness, Alzheimer's/dementia, nutrition/supplements, pain management, preventive care, and more. Each presentation has time for Q&A with the physician speakers, helping attendees gain a deeper understanding of the topics.

Interested attendees should register online at ccmsonline.org/events, or call 239-435-7727. A suggested donation of $5 at the door will benefit the Foundation of CCMS, a charitable organization that provides medical scholarships and funding to local healthcare programs in need. Volunteer and support opportunities are also available; visit ccmsonline.org/support, email info@ccmsonline.org , or call 239-435-7727 for more information.

The Women’s Health Forum is made possible from the support of presenting sponsors GenesisCare, Healthcare Network, and Hobdari Family Health and sponsors Advocate Radiation Oncology, Ameriprise/Carrie Coats, Creative Scripts, Naples Heart Rhythm Specialists, and Radiology Regional.