Boil Water Notice remains in effect for areas in city of Punta Gorda

The city of Punta Gorda has issued a boil water notice for several areas.

The notice is in effect for Albatross Drive, Nighthawk Court, Owl Court, Sandpiper Drive, Raven Court, Wren Court, Kiwi Court, Oriole Drive and Whippoorwill Boulevard between Albatross Drive and Kinglet Drive on Whippoorwill.

As a precaution, for food or beverages that you wash or mix with water and for all water consumed directly:

Boil water for at least one (1) minute after it reaches a rolling boil, use bottled water, or disinfect water by putting 8 drops (1/4 teaspoon) of Unscented Bleach in each gallon of water (you MUST let it stand for 30 minutes).

General Instructions:

Shut off and don’t use water spigots with special filters on kitchen sink or refrigerator.

Ice makers with a piped water source should be turned off until the boil notice is lifted. Discard any ice made during or just after the boil notification. Use bagged ice instead.

Alternative water sources – boiled/bottled/disinfected - should be used for:

Coffee Machines

Food Preparation

Dental Care/Cleaning

Hand washing multi-use utensils, glasses, or tableware in the sink by the wash, rinse, sanitize method is acceptable. To sanitize, pour boiling water over dishes after rinsing, or pour water mixed with unscented bleach (1 ½ teaspoons per gallon of water) over dishes.

Using the dishwasher is fine if using the HOT rinse.

Wash countertops and food equipment with the sanitize method listed above.

Showering is allowed – recommended over bathing. Avoid consuming any water.

The notice will be rescinded when two consecutive days samples pass the testing requirements. This will likely occur on Friday, April 1.

Boil Notice - 03-29-23 - Albatross (Bird Section) Whippoorwill

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.