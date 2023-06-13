Southwest Florida International Airport joins the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program

Southwest Florida International Airport has joined with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, which is designed to allow travelers to let others know they have a non-visible disability.

The Sunflower symbol, printed on a lanyard, badge, hat, wrist bracelet, pin or other branded item, indicates a person may need more assistance.

“Traveling can be stressful, especially for people who need extra help in navigating busy airports,” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority. “Using the Sunflower lanyard is a simple way to let airport personnel know someone may need more time and patience. It also demonstrates we care about our guests at RSW and want to make the effort to be helpful and understanding.”

The program is voluntary and any traveler that feels they have a hidden disability can request a free Sunflower lanyard/badge at the Visitor Information booths located in the RSW's East and West Atriums or bag claim area from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hidden disabilities can include people with sensory conditions, autism, epilepsy, limited vision, hearing impairment, difficulty walking or standing and more.

Once a person has a Sunflower wearable, they can keep it and use it whenever they travel through RSW or any other airport or location that recognizes the program.

Wearing the lanyard does not guarantee fast tracking through security or preferential treatment, pPassengers are still required to arrange for special assistance with their airline and TSA Cares.

Travelers can email contactus@flylcpa.com if they have questions about the program at RSW.

Fort a listing of other airports in the United States and around the world that have joined the program, click here.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.