Babcock Ranch under system-wide boil water alert after main break

A system-wide boil water notice has been issued for all of Babcock Ranch due to a main break.

The precautionary boil water notice was issued by the community's Town and Country Utilities Thursday due to the loss of water pressure less than or equal to 20 PSI because of a water main (pipe) break. Similar alerts would be issuwed in cases of equipment failure or other unforeseen emergency, or a planned or unplanned repair or replacement of water pipes or other equipment.

All homes and businesses at Babcock Ranch are affected.

According to the alert isued to customers: The break has been isolated, and pressure has been restored although water could look cloudy due to dissolved air. Custoemrs were urged to get in touch with the utility should they lose pressure again or have questions.

Upon the completion of the required monitoring of the potable water system in the affected areas previously listed, it has been determined that customers boil their water prior to consumption for a minimum of 48 hours. Customers will be notified in like manner when the notice has been rescinded.

The utility notice said that during an unforeseen occurrence (such as this water main break, or equipment failure, etc.), a precautionary boil water notice will be issued as soon as the situation is assessed, and TCU staff determines it is necessary to do so.

The notice is expected to remain in effect until required bacteriological test results meet the requirements set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), and the test samples have been submitted to the FDOH.

The TCU will issue a rescission notice in the same manner it issued the Boil Water Notice, typically directly to the customers via door hangers. If a larger area is affected (more than 300 homes/businesses), TCU will issue an emergency call through the community notification system. Additionally, the notice will be posted to the Babcock Ranch Independent Special District’s (BRCISD) website in the first page of the Utility section of the Community Website.

The TCU recommended boiling water for use during the notice:

Bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute, then allow the water to cool before use.



Boiled water may be used for drinking, cooking, and washing.



The flat taste of boiled water can be improved by aeration: pouring it back and forth from one container to another. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water from your neighborhood grocer.

If a Boil Water Notice is issued, use of tap waterfor pets and brushing teeth, washing food, or making coffee, tea, lemonade, baby formula, frozen juice, or other beverages is not recommended. The TCU said that once a boil water notice is issued tap water should be boiled prior to use.

Further dewtails are availabler at https://babcockranchliving.com/168/Water-Utilities

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.