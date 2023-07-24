© 2023 WGCU News
Health

Boil Water Notice rescinded for areas in city of Punta Gorda

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT

A Boil Water Notice has been rescinded for several areas of Punta Gorda.

The notice was issued issued Saturday for Tripoli Boulevard from Monaco Druve to the dead end near Paola Drive in Punta Gorda.

City officials said a main break at Tripoli and St. Florent Court necessitated the precautionary notice.

