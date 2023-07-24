Boil Water Notice rescinded for areas in city of Punta Gorda

A Boil Water Notice has been rescinded for several areas of Punta Gorda.

The notice was issued issued Saturday for Tripoli Boulevard from Monaco Druve to the dead end near Paola Drive in Punta Gorda.

City officials said a main break at Tripoli and St. Florent Court necessitated the precautionary notice.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.