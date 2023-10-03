Omni Fitness Center to open at Royal Palm Square in Fort Myers

The legendary mythical bird, the Phoenix represents renewal and rebirth … and just like the symbolic bird, a new or rather renewed fitness gym called the Omni, will soon open to grace the Royal Palm Square Plaza in Fort Myers.

Recently the gym held an open house giving guests a sneak peak of what’s to come.

Bill Davey is the visionary and principal owner of the gym. 10 years ago, the Omni was once one of the biggest fitness centers in Southwest Florida. Davey sold the gym when his business partner passed away. He shares how the new athletic center will help bring renewed life to the area, individuals and families.

Omni Fitness Open House

“This is going to totally redevelop Royal Palm Plaza. It’s going to be a whole wellness village. And we’re really teaching families how to start at a young age. Prevention is key. Getting early detection and just trying to live a longer and healthier life.”

Bill Davey with mother, son and brothers

Gail Davey is Bill’s mom. She and her husband raised 4 boys and a girl. All of them are very athletic and have built a legacy of success in sports, business and family. One lesson Gail would always teach them.

“Be the best that you can be. Always. Don’t give 100 percent, don’t give 100 percent, give 110. And they all did.”

Bill Davy, a former professional bodybuilder, trainer won Mr. America titles, the strictly drug free competition. He shares how his parents taught him and his siblings about the importance of work from a young age.

“My dad was definitely military. He went to college and went into the Marines. Came out as an officer. It was really discipline at an early age and at age 12 we no longer got an allowance. At age 12 we had to start paying ten dollars a week into the house. So we all had paper routes before school. So we’d be up at 5 in the morning on our bikes delivering papers.”

Bill’s younger brother Don Davey played 10 years in the NFL, competes in Ironman races and is an avid fitness buff.

“Fitness is a way of life in our family and I’m so proud of Billy for bringing this back to the community to give likeminded people a place to live their lives or rebuild their lives around fitness.”

The gym plans to provide members an all-inclusive fitness experience… complete with state-of-the-art equipment both inside and outside as well as personal trainers to help reach fitness goals. The Omni fitness center will officially open in October.

