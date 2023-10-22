Collier woman, 80, missing since Monday, found safe in garage

The Collier County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday that Margaret Gallaway, 80, missing from her home in the Crowne Pointe development since 2 p.m. Monday, was found in a neighbor's garage and is safe.

Deputies reviewing doorbell footage from Crown Pointe residents on Sunday saw video from Monday afternoon showing a brief glimpse of a person entering a nearby open garage.

They contacted the family of the homeowner, who was out of town, and obtained permission to enter. They found Gallaway inside the garage.

Deputies said the garage door was open Monday when Gallaway went missing but the homeowner later closed it, unaware that she was inside. The homeowner left Southwest Florida on Tuesday to visit family.

Gallaway was taken to a hospital Sunday for evaluation.

