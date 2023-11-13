SWFL Botox-for-Blood Donation campaign starting on Black Friday

A Southwest Florida blood center is launching an initiative with the aim to raise awareness of the critical need for blood donations during the holidays by offering free Botox in return for blood donations.

SunCoast Blood Centers, the hometown blood bank exclusively serving Southwest Florida, announced a partnership with Gulf Coast Institute of Rejuvenation, The Aesthetic Link, Kristin Eliza, ARNP Medical Aesthetics, and Sunshine City Med Spa for their “Donating Never Looked So Good” campaign.

“As we approach the holiday season, the demand for blood donations can become critical. We believe there could be no better time to partner with some of the region’s leading dermatology and aesthetician practices,” said CEO Scott Bush. "Our aim is not only to emphasize the importance of blood donations but also to offer our donors an exclusive opportunity to receive services from our campaign partners. We hope that “Donating Never Look So Good” will not only be a creative campaign this season but also a unique way to raise awareness of our mission.":

The campaign runs Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. All sites, as well as select mobile blood drives, will provide Botox vouchers for successful donors valued at up to $140 worth of injections.

More information on the campaign, including SunCoast Blood Centers’ mobile blood drive schedule, can be viewed here: https://suncoastblood.org/events/botox-for-blood.

