Researchers offering free memory screenings in Fort Myers 

The Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida will hold free memory screenings December 11 and 20 for people 50 and above to increase awareness of the importance of early detection of memory loss.

In Florida, it is estimated that more than 580,000 people are currently living with Alzheimer’s Disease, and experts predict that this number will increase to almost 750,000 people by 2025.

“With the number of individual living with Alzheimer’s disease continuing to increase, the Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida is raising awareness by offering free memory screenings on December 11 and December 20,” said Amy Schenk, RN, BSN, MS Ed. of Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida. "There are many causes of memory issues, including things such as vitamin deficiencies, thyroid problems, lack of sleep, other medical conditions and even stress. ”

The free confidential memory screening will be conducted in a private setting from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at Neuropsychiatric Research Center of SW Florida, 14271 Metropolis Ave, Fort Myers. To schedule visit MemoryScreenFtMyers.com or call (239)939-7777

After attendees complete the assessment, they meet one-on-one with a health professional who can discuss the results with them and address any questions or concerns they have about their memory.

Early detection of memory problems is crucial to learn more about possible intervention options and hopes to improve quality of life. It also allows individuals to learn of eligibility to participate in clinical trials, which may slow the progression of some memory disorders.

