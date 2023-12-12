Red Cross installs 91 smoke alarms in Harlem Heights area through Home Fire Campaign

Volunteers and staff from the American Red Cross South Florida Region installed 91 smoke alarms across Harlem Heights communities in Fort Myers recently as part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.

Every eight minutes, the Red Cross responds to a disaster – and the vast majority of these are home fires. That’s why the Red Cross is bringing awareness to the risk of home fires and the importance of working smoke alarms and preparing a fire escape plan.

During the smoke alarm installation, Red Cross volunteers and staff visited 31 homes and successfully educated 103 residents on the importance of fire safety and the steps they should take in case they experience a home fire.

Launched in 2014, the Home Fire Campaign has installed more than 2.2 million smoke alarms, saving more than 1,243 lives across the country to reduce deaths and injuries from home fires, which take an average of seven lives each day in the U.S.

“We are grateful for the support of our volunteers to help prevent home fires across our communities,” said Jill Palmer, executive director of the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter. “These tragedies are the nation’s most frequent disaster, and the Red Cross wants to ensure everyone knows to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Fire experts agree that people may have as little as two minutes to escape a burning home before it’s too late. As part of the campaign, the Red Cross asks every household to talk with their loved ones about fire safety and take two simple steps: Check your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan at least twice a year.

Visit redcross.org/homefires for free fire safety information and resources, including a home fire escape plan to develop and practice with your household.

