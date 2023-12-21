Alleged impaired woman arrested after driving 120 to 145 mph along I-75 and Colonial in Lee County

An allegedly impaired 21-year-old woman spotted driving 145 mph on I-75 in Lee County by the FHP Thursday morning took troopers on a chase that ended when she exited on State Road 82 and was stopped after speeding along at 120 mph.

A report from the FHP said troopers saw a BMW being driven recklessly at high speeds shortly after 2 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75 in Lee County.

When troopers tried to stop the BMW, it exited I-75 at 82 going east and attempted to evade the traffic stop.

The FHP report said the BMW continued to be driven recklessly and reached speeds of more than 120 mph near Colonial Boulevard.

To stop the car troopers used a Precision Immobilization Technique, called a PIT Maneuver, on the BMW on 82 near Griffin Drive.

An FHP-provided video of the stop shows the woman getting out of the stopped car and trying to run away as a passenger also exits the BMW and surrenders to troopers.

413564567_1324844424837020_7652905744810753021_n.mp4

The driver was identified as Cecilia Elise Hoffman, 21, of Windermere, Florida. She was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail on charges of driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, resisting without violence and reckless driving.

Under Florida law, DUI is one offense, proved by impairment of normal faculties by any substance or unlawful blood alcohol or breath alcohol level of .08 or above.

Driving impaired not only puts everyone on the roadway in danger, but it can also have serious legal and monetary consequences. Penalties for DUIs can include expensive fines, license revocation and jail time. Convictions can remain on your record for 75 years.

The FHP urges anyone seeing an impaired driver on the road shouyld contact local law enforcement or dial *FHP (*347). "This call could save a life," and FHP release said.

Safety tips and downloadable resources for the Safe Holiday Travel campaign can be found here.

Also available for the holidays is Triple A's tow-to-go program, which activates tomorrow at 6 p.m.(Friday, Dec. 22) and will be available through 6 a.m. on January 2nd.

Anyone who has been drinking or using other substances, can call the service for a free ride home for themselves and their car, within a ten mile radius.

The service is available to members and non members alike.

No appointments can be scheduled as the service is designed to be a safety net for people who did not plan ahead.

Over the 25 years Triple A has provided the service, the Tow to Go program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

To request the service call 855-2-Tow-2-GO.

