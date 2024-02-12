Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued in east Fort Myers area

Lee County Utilities issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice Monday to an estimated 1,000 residences and 100 commercial sites in east Fort Myers.

A water main break, caused by a contractor who hit a line near a transmission line in east Fort Myers, prompted the notice.

Neighborhoods impacted include:

South of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Hanson Street roughly between Fort Street to the west and Flint Drive to the east; and



South of Hanson Street to Sivan Road between roughly Evans Avenue to the west and Work Drive to the east.

The area impacted contains both City of Fort Myers water customers and Lee County Utilities (LCU) water customers. Only households and businesses supplied with LCU water need to boil water because of a water main break.

To determine who supplies your water, check your water bill or visit Lee County’s Resident Information Tool and input your address. Go to www.leegov.com/rit.

LCU customers in the affected area currently do not have water, but repair work is expected to be complete this afternoon and water service will be restored.

LCU customers will then need to comply with the precautionary Boil Water Notice.

As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Precautionary Boil Water Notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a water main drops below 20 psi.

To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary Boil Water Notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete. Staff anticipates the Boil Water Notice will likely be lifted Wednesday afternoon.

Residents are asked to monitor local media outlets as well as www.leegov.com, www.leegov.com/utilities and Lee County Government on Facebook. The county will post when the notice has been lifted.

