Critical need for types 0 negative, A negative blood in Collier County

There is a critical need for types O negative and A negative blood in Collier County.

The county’s Community Blood Center says there is a critically low inventory of those blood products, the result of a sudden increase in area usage. Donors who have these types of negative blood are needed immediately.

The only way to obtain adequate levels of transfusable blood is through donations from the community’s members.

The American red Cross said that O negative is the most common blood type used for transfusions when the blood type is unknown and is regarded as a universal blood type. This is why it is used most often in cases of trauma, emergency, surgery and any situation where blood type is unknown.

To make a blood donation you can go to the Community Blood Center’s donor center: 1100 Immokalee Road, Naples, 34110. The center is on the first floor of the NCH Business Center and is open from 11 a.m. - 7p.m. on Tuesday, and 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, & Friday, (closed Wednesday, Saturday, & Sunday). No appointment is necessary.

Blood may also be donated at a Bloodmobile location. Find a blood drive location here: www.givebloodcbc.org

Blood donation parameters:

Donors can safely give blood every 56 days.

The minimum age to give blood is 16 with parent present. There is no upper age maximum.

Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, should eat prior to giving blood, and must be well hydrated.

Photo ID is required at donation time.

The entire process from registration to refreshment takes about 45 minutes. The actual blood draw only takes approximately 7 minutes. Each pint of donated blood can save up to 3 lives.

Visit www.givebloodcbc.org or call (239) 624-4120 for additional information. All blood products collected by the Community Blood Center, an affiliate of NCH, remain within the community to benefit local patients in need.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.