DOH-Collier issues water quality health advisory on three Marco Island beaches; E coli at issaue

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County issued water quality advisories for the following locations:

Residents Beach 130 S. Collier Blvd. Marco Island



Tiger Tail Beach 480 Hernando Dr. Marco Island



South Marco Beach 930 S. Collier Blvd. Marco Island



Tests completed on August 8 indicate that the water quality at Residents Beach, Tiger Tail Beach, and South Marco Beach do not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

DOH-Collier advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers.

Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines. This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information visit Collier.FLHealth.gov

