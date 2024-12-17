Lee Health Imaging at Southwest Florida Proton Center now open

Add another first for Southwest Florida Proton.

Lee Health Imaging’s outpatient center that opened this month within the proton center is offering a 3T MRI magnet for the first time.

The Lee Health Imaging facility offers CT and PET scans, as well as the 3T magnet. The MRI produces a higher resolution and more detailed image thanks to a magnetic field twice as strong as the standard 1.5 MRI, according to a news release from Lee Health.

3T MRIs are particularly useful for diagnosing conditions like bone, joint, and muscle diseases, epilepsy, heart disease, strokes, and tumors, according to the National Cancer Institute. It also can reduce scan times and is more open so it doesn’t create the claustrophobia often associated with MRIs.

“We are pleased to increase access to these vital healthcare services for the south Lee County community. We are passionate about making sure all our patients in Southwest Florida know about their healthcare options, and this new center makes it easy for patients in Naples and south Lee County to seek out care in their own backyards,” said Kris Fay, Lee Health’s chief officer of community-based care. “We are thrilled to partner with Southwest Florida Proton to

create convenient access to care for everyone in the Southwest Florida community.”

Southwest Florida Proton Center sits at the northwest corner of Estero and Three Oaks parkways. It started accepting patients December 9.

Lee Health partnered with Southwest Florida Proton on the approximate $80 million project.

Southwest Florida Proton Center currently offers only photon therapy. The proton machine will be ready in about nine months. It will be the only one on the west coast of Florida.

Proton therapy uses more advanced technology. It can target just the tumor, limiting damage to good tissue. Its preciseness allows it to be used for tumors near the heart, brain and other vital organs. It’s preferred therapy for children.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.