My Autism Connection helping adults deal with their disorder

When a child is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), people tend to gather and offer support networks to help the person navigate the new reality. But what happens to those who are diagnosed with ASD later in life, as adults? Resources and support often are limited, if any.

My Autism Connection (MAC), a nonprofit organization located in Fort Myers, is helping to change that narrative by offering a safe, inclusive space for autistic adults ranging in age from 18 to 50.

Founded by Sandra Worth, a mother whose son was diagnosed with ASD, MAC was born out of a search for support. After her son, now 32, graduated from high school, Worth struggled to find programs suited for adults with ASD.

“We had met some other families at the Special Olympics, and we we’re saying, ‘Why can’t we have a support system for people like us?’” Worth said. “We want to have a voice. We want to feel included.”

Determined to provide her son with opportunities and support, Worth took matters into her own hands and became a Certified Autism Specialist in 2011. The following year, she founded the early stages of what would be known as MAC, starting with a small group of three adults. Within a couple of weeks, the group grew to 25 members.

Clients and staff at MAC are getting ready to celebrate April, Autism Awareness Month around the world.

One of the most important features of MAC is its commitment to understanding and addressing the unique needs of each member. Quarterly conversations with the members allow the organization to strategically incorporate everyone’s needs. Additionally, skill assessments are regularly conducted to track everyone’s progress, ensuring they are developing the skills necessary for greater independence.

“It is very empowering. We've had members that their families didn’t think they would ever be able to drive a car,” Worth said. “Now, they’re not just driving a car, they worked, saved up, and purchased their own car.”

MAC adopts a unique, member-driven approach, where the staff encourages participants to advocate for their own needs. This method fosters communication skills and helps people feel heard and valued.

Brittany Reimer, 34, has been participating with MAC for 11 years. She first discovered the organization online and was excited to see what more the organization could offer. Reimer quickly formed connections, including one with a friend who encouraged her to pursue her passion for creative adventure writing.

“When I was like 2 years old, I was diagnosed with autism because I really did not know how to make a conversation with people,” Reimer said. “I really wanted to make friends that were very, very nice and very, very caring. It has been so great to be around so many people like me, and I really have learned a lot of great skills.”

One of the biggest challenges for adults with ASD is maintaining friendships and thriving in a community environment.

Many find it difficult to connect with others or navigate social situations. MAC offers opportunities for its members to overcome these barriers by providing opportunities to bond through both in-house activities, such as game nights, art nights, and ice cream socials, as well as outings like trips to Manatee Park and scavenger hunts. These social events help foster friendships and allow participants to practice their social skills in a safe, supportive environment.

Jill Silvester, a program specialist at MAC, works closely with members to help them achieve their personal goals. She leads weekly group lessons and provides one-on-one coaching when needed.

“Most of our members really resonate with the motto ‘different, not less.’ It is often hard for others to understand that a neurodivergent brain has different strengths and weaknesses than a neurotypical brain,” Silvester said. “But that doesn't necessarily mean one is better or worse than the other. Lack of awareness, acceptance, and understanding is what makes life so much harder for autistic adults than it needs to be.”

Silvester emphasizes that the work MAC does goes beyond skill building; it’s about changing the broader cultural narrative around autism.

“One of the most important shifts over the years has been the view of seeing autism as a brain ‘disorder’ to seeing autism as a brain ‘difference,’” Silvester said. “Autistic brains are not ‘less than’ neurotypical brains, they just function differently, and they need a specific approach to be as successful as possible.”

At MAC, every member is encouraged to take part in shaping their experience. The organization holds meetings in a large room with tables to bring people together for conversations. MAC prioritizes listening to participants, providing them with a platform to voice their needs, desires, and challenges. This helps create a more inclusive environment where adults with ASD are not only supported but also empowered to build lives that are rich in independence, connection, and purpose.

The work that MAC offers is groundbreaking but also highlights a larger societal issue: the need for more support systems tailored to adults with autism. While many resources exist for children and families, adult autism services remain largely underdeveloped, leaving many to face the challenging road unassisted.

“If anyone is looking for a great group to join with a lot of support, join My Autism Connection. We learn so many wonderful things everyone should know,” Reimer said.

