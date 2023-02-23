Newest Habitat development dedicated at North Fort Myers site

Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties staff, Lee County leaders, and donors came together Thursday to dedicate land at McNeill Village Neighborhood, Habitat’s newest HOA neighborhood in North Fort Myers.

The ceremony included a blessing of the land and 36 Bibles representing the 36 families who will eventually call McNeill Village home.

WGCUHabitatNorthFortMyersVillage02232023AM.mp4

According to Habitat, Cape Coral is the number one desired location for affordable housing for the families involved in their programs. This new development sits near the border of Cape Coral and will serve families looking for safe, stable, and affordable homes in that area.

1 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM Two of the first homeowners, Sisters, Elsie Cruze and Mildred Aponte, pray as the land was blessed. They will be neighbors. Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 2 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM 36 Bibles were put out for people to sign. The Bibles will go in the new homes. Rocio Pimentel, Habitat Mortgage Department, signs the Bibles. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 3 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM 36 Bibles were put out for people to sign. The Bibles will go in the new homes. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 4 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM Becky Lucas the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, spoke before the land was blessed. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 5 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM 36 Bibles were put out for people to sign. The Bibles will go in the new homes. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 6 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM Becky Lucas the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, spoke before the land was blessed. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 7 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM Elsie Cruze and her sister Mildred Aponte were two of the first owners of homes in the new village. They will be neighbors. Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 8 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM Becky Lucas the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, spoke before the land was blessed. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 9 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM “Duck’s Pond” was named after Donald Holscher, who has worked for Habitat for Humanity for over 25 years. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 10 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 11 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman said a few words at he land blessing. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 12 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM “Patino Park” will be named after Mr. Patino who has worked for Habitat for over 25 years. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 13 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM “Tanya Street” was named after Tanya Soholt, who has worked for Habitat for over 25 years. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 14 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM 36 Bibles were put out for people to sign. The Bibles will go in the new homes. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 15 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM Pastor Matt Swearingen from Crosspoint Church blessed the land during the ceremony. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 16 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM Pastor Matt Swearingen from Crosspoint Church blessed the land during the ceremony. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 17 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman and others bow their heads in prayer as the land was blessed. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 18 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM Pastor Matt Swearingen from Crosspoint Church blessed the land during the ceremony. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 19 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM Two of the first homeowners, Sisters, Elsie Cruze and Mildred Aponte, try to figure out where their homes will be located in the new village. They will have homes back by the park and will live next to each other. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 20 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 21 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM Elsie Cruze looks out on the land where her home will one day be built. She is one of the first homeowners in the new village. A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 22 of 22 — WGCUHabitatLandBlessing02232023AM A Habitat for Humanity Land Dedication Ceremony was held Thursday, February 23. The site in North Fort Myers will eventually be home to 36 families. McNeill Village will honor Habitat employees who have dedicated more than 20 years to the affordable homeownership cause by naming a street, park, and pond after those employees. Lee Board of County Commissioners approve ARPA money for affordable housing, kickstarting the $2.5 million Affordable Housing Neighborhood. Andrea Melendez / WGCU

The project was advanced one year ahead of schedule due to $2.5 million in ARPA funds allocated to Habitat by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners in June of 2022.

The new development is at 2531 Tanya Circle, North Fort Myers.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.