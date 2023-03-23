Sanibel seeking input on bicycle-friendly community survey

The city of Sanibel is seeking input for a survey on bicycling experiences in the community.

In 2018, the city was awarded "Gold" status as a Bicycle-Friendly Community and it has applied again for that status from the League of American Bicyclists.

The League is seeking local input to get a better understanding of local bicyclists’ experiences on Sanibel. The city is asking those with such experience to complete a brief survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BFC_Spring23.

The survey, open to anyone familiar with bicycling on Sanibel, is meant to provide context for the review team's decision-making process, as well as valuable feedback for the city directly from bicyclists in the community.

The survey will remain open through Wednesday, April 5.

