© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Human Interest

Sanibel seeking input on bicycle-friendly community survey

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT
Sanibel Bike B.JPG
File photo
/
WGCU
The city of Sanibel is seeking input for a survey on bicycling experiences in the community.

The city of Sanibel is seeking input for a survey on bicycling experiences in the community.

In 2018, the city was awarded "Gold" status as a Bicycle-Friendly Community and it has applied again for that status from the League of American Bicyclists.

The League is seeking local input to get a better understanding of local bicyclists’ experiences on Sanibel. The city is asking those with such experience to complete a brief survey at  https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BFC_Spring23.

The survey, open to anyone familiar with bicycling on Sanibel, is meant to provide context for the review team's decision-making process, as well as valuable feedback for the city directly from bicyclists in the community.

The survey will remain open through Wednesday, April 5.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsBike TrailsCity of SanibelSurvey
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff