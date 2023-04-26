SWFL veterans climb into the wild blue yonder for a 'Dream Flight'

A national nonprofit foundation has been providing a sense of adventure to Southwest Florida seniors and veterans for several years, providing them with a thrilling reminder of the past.

United States Army veteran Richard Jay was the first person to take a ride in a fully restored 1940 Boeing Stearman biplane Tuesday morning.

“I just right away want to thank Dream Flights, and what they do for veterans is nothing short of spectacular,” said Jay.

Jay served in the Army from 1968-1970. As a resident at Shell Point Retirement Community in Fort Myers, he was introduced to Dream Flights two years ago. The nonprofit has been offering seniors and veterans with flights in a Boeing Stearman biplane since 2011.

Darryl Fisher, Dream Flights founder, president and pilot, started the organization to honor seniors and those who have served in the military. He says the plane ride is a way to create new memories and give back to the aging community.

“Most of them aren't going to fly much anymore or haven't flown," said Fisher. "And so, it's a real boost to their enthusiasm and puts a spring in their step, because most of them have not flown in a World War II biplane.”

The plane being used was previously owned and restored by Shell Point resident Roland Garlinghouse, who donated it to Dream Flights.

It took off from Page Field in Fort Myers and circled the homes of Shell Point to give the veterans an aerial view of their community before landing back at Page Field.

Dream Flights took up 25 residents who served in the Korean War, Vietnam, and during the Cold and Gulf Wars.

The organization said its intent was to make wishes come true for those who they carry aloft. "We collect, preserve and share those stories of how they survived through times of great strife to remind us of our shared humanity, our connection to each other and the value of listening. Our Dream Flights close the generation gap and open us up to a clearer understanding of ourselves and our world."

The foundation has made more than 5,700 flights since its creation.

