Homelessness in Lee County up 46 percent; Ian, high rents are factors

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Lee County has increased a staggering 46 percent.

Volunteers as well as those from homeless and veteran’s groups fanned out across Lee County for six days in January and recorded 820 people who do not have a permanent place to call home. That figure is up from 560 people experiencing homelessness the previous year.

Called a Homeless Point in Time Count, the number is provided to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Department of Children and Families (DCF), collected via the Lee County Continuum of Care which is co-led by the Lee County Homeless Coalition and Lee County Human and Veteran Services.

The count is also used to gather the information that allows local service providers to target services to meet the specific needs of those experiencing homelessness in Lee County.

Lee County Homeless Coalition said Lee’s housing crisis and the higher number of people experiencing homelessness this year was added to by soaring rents and Hurricane Ian.

Of the 820 individuals identified as homeless in Lee County, 264 were staying in encampments, RVs or other vehicles or other places not meant for habitation. The remaining were unsheltered.

A breakdown of the 820 homeless includes 224 senior citizens, 86 veterans, 109 children under 18, 197 chronically homeless, 56 domestic abuse survivors and 289 with various other issues including mental illness, substance abuse or physical illnesses.

More than $2 million in founding has been provided to county for housing and service programs.

These programs are operated by Lee County Human and Veterans Services, Community Assisted and Supported Living, Catholic Charities, and Southwest Florida Connect SSO-CE.

