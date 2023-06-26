Non-profit provides fishing, boating experiences for veterans

Fish With a Hero, Inc. is a public charity and Florida not-for-profit corporation — each year, Fish With a Hero provides world class fishing experiences and sponsors programs designed to assist participants in dealing with the effects of PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and other disabilities and wounds of war.

These organizations have been cooperating and providing free fly casting instruction, fly tying instruction, cast net demonstrations, and kayak fishing demonstrations to wounded and disabled vets from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first Wedbesday of each mon th at the Veteran’s Pavilion on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University.

FGCU Fishing with Veterans 1 MIN_LANDSCAPE 16x9 v2_YouTube 1080p Full HD.mp4

Additional fishing and boating experiences will be offered in Naples through the partnership with Freedom Waters Foundation.

“We are thrilled to be able to reach more veterans throughout the community and build on our existing programs by working with Freedom Waters Foundation, Kappa Alpha, and Estero River Outfitters,” said Larry Kendzior, executive director. “Following the pandemic and associated periods of limited social contact, wounded and disabled veterans need vet-to-vet connection and healing fishing experiences even more to help them cope with PTSD and other wounds of war.”

FWAH utilizes the help of other veteran organizations and dedicated civilian volunteers to further its mission. For more information call (305) 942-9678, visit online at www.fishwithahero.com.

