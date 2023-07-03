Fireworks shows planned in some locations; Ian doused others

Ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ian means there will NOT be Fourth of July fireworks displays this year on Fort Myers Beach or from the Naples Pier.

However, there are still plenty of fireworks shows around Southwest Florida, including one at the Freedom Fest celebration in downtown Fort Myers beginning at 9:30 p.m.

There's also a fireworks planned at the City of Cape Coral's Red, White and Boom fireworks show Tuesday evening. The event takes place on Cape Coral Parkway at the foot of Cape Coral Bridge.

In Naples, fireworks at the Independence Day celebration at Paradise Coast Sports Complex start at 9 p.m.

And the skies will light up on South Marco Beach on Marco Island with a firewrks show, also at 9 p.m.

Further north, there will be a Fourth of July celebration at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota will include a fireworks dispay tonight at 9 p.m.

Fisherman's Village on Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda will also hold a fireworks show Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The city of North Port holds a July Fourth fireworks display Tuesday at 9 p.m. at Cool Today Park.

Fireworks will launch from Siesta Beach on Siesta Key beginning at dusk Tuesday.

Marina Jack and Suncoast Charities for Children are partnering to provide a fireworks show over Sarasota Bay at 9 p.m. on the fourth.

And in Venice, fireworks will be shot from the South Jetty starting just after 9 p.m. with prime viewing areas on beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis and other locations around the city of Venice.

