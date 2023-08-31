FGCU’s Softball Team helps a single rom raise the walls of her new home

For Women’s Equality Day, FGCU’s softball team put their hair up and their hard hats on to help a single mom get closer to becoming a first-time homeowner.

Early Saturday morning, the team showed up at the Habitat for Humanity job site in Cape Coral, ready to raise the walls of Jennifer Silva’s future home.

“I just did it last weekend. I love being out here,” said Caridad Estes, a junior FGCU softball player who came out to volunteer.

“I think it's important for all young women to know that they can do whatever they want and be whoever they want,” said Estes. “I think every job shouldn't be known as a male's job. And I’m glad to be a part of something like a softball team that helps me realize who I am as a woman to be independent and strong.”

The girls are in the middle of playing pre-season games and practicing for the start of their spring season. They found time in between to roll up their sleeves and bring the newbies into what Estes believes is part of the team’s culture.

After working Monday through Friday at her day job?, Silva also strapped on her hard hat. She isn’t new to a Habitat construction site. Silva has helped other families raise their walls before thinking of applying herself.

“Finally, two years ago, I'm like, Oh, I think I need to get my own place now,” said Silva.

She lived with her parents for most of her life and is currently sharing a one bedroom with her 11-year-old son. Silva got to worked to fix ing her credit and picked up another job to earn more income, proving this is less about her success and more about whose stability matters most to her – her son.

“This is for him. Yeah, this is for him. I'm doing this for him to be his home.”

Silva is part of the increasing percentage of families reaching out to Habitat to apply for their Affordable Homeownership Program. “Without this program, I wouldn't ever be able to afford a mortgage or rent,” said Silva.

According to their financial report, Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties states that in the ir last fiscal year, 45 families purchased homes through the nonprofit. This year, Habitat saw a 53% increase in housing inquiries.

Cece Schepp, Director of Communications for the organization, said more inquiries mean more building. And that’s going to take a lot more hard hats and helping hands.

“There is a critical need for affordable housing, especially in Lee County. And so, it takes everyone to really address that need,” said Schepp. “It's transformational for families to be able to have a stable home somewhere the landlord is not going to sell that home to make a profit, because it's theirs, they own it.”

That’s why build days like these matter so much to Habitat and people like Jennifer.

“Having the softball team come out regularly, especially having all female crew especially like to help another female lead households be able to achieve homeownership,” said Schepp. “I mean, [it’s] women helping women. It's a huge deal.”

