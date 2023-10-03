Young bloodhound joins Charlotte Sheriff's Office as tracking asset

Her face may sport a natural hangdog look but Zoe will be all business when pressed into service as the main tracker at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The 10-month-old bloodhound was introduced recently as the Sheriff’s Office's the only four-legged new hire.

Born January 8, Zoe came to the Sheriff's Office already scent-discriminate trained from Scent Evidence K9 in Tallahassee. A grant enabled the CCSO to adopt Zoe on September 18, and she is being pairing her with Cpl. Steven Sella and her new K9 stablemate Scar.

Zoe will be carrying on the legacy of her predecessor, K9 Copper, who passed away unexpectedly in August.

A new nose will bring a new legacy for Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

“You can’t replace Copper”, Sella said. “He was such a huge part of this agency, this community, and my life personally. Zoe is wonderful and I see her doing great things, just as he did, and building her own reputation among our community.”

Sheriff Prummell echoed that sentiment from Sella and emphasized Charlotte County’s need for the service that only a bloodhound can provide.

Zoe climbed up on Cpl. Steven Sella at the end of the press conference. Moments from the press conference. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office introduced their new four-legged hire – a bloodhound named Zoe. Her handler, Cpl. Steven Sella, received her after the unexpected death of his previous bloodhound, Copper. Zoe is already scent-discriminate trained from Scent Evidence K9 in Tallahassee, FL. Through a grant, CCSO adopted Zoe on September 18, 2023. She is 8 months old. “We recognize the unique ability of a bloodhound and what that means to the people of this community. I am grateful that we are able to continue providing this service, and I know that Zoe will win the hearts of Charlotte County just as quickly as Copper did," Prummell said. "She’s a special girl, and I expect her and Cpl. Sella to be leading the way in reuniting missing loved ones with their families very quickly.”

Zoe and Sella will be the primary responders for lost or missing loved ones with a tendency to wander. Utilizing the DNA scent kits, the duo will be able to track the person from a clean scent article kept at their home.

To learn more about DNA scent kits and other programs provided by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, contact Community Affairs at communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.

