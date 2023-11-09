Dedication Saturday for new Veterans Memorial at Ave Maria

The memorial to veterans that is being dedicated Saturday at Ave Maria in Collier County is a collaborative effort.

Ave Maria Development and the Ave Maria Veterans Association announced the grand opening/dedication and invited the public to attend at 11:11 a.m. at 4840 Ave Maria Blvd.

1 of 8 — WGCUAveMariaVetMemorial110223AM Members of the Ave Maria Veterans Association worked for years to have a place for the veterans in their community could be honored. The group sold and installed flag poles round Ave Maria as well as asked for donations. The memorial will be dedicated on Veteran's Day, 11, 11, 2023. Group members, Back row: Jairo Restrepo, Joe B. Rivera Jr., John Destul, and Thomas Schlessinger. Front row: Anderson Richardson, Isaac Hernandez, and Ric Wurzburg. All members of Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 8 — WGCUAveMariaVetMemorial110223AM Group members, Back row: Jairo Restrepo, Joe B. Rivera Jr., Thomas Schlessinger, and Ric Wurzburg. Front row: Isaac Hernandez, Anderson Richardson, and John Destul. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 5 of 8 — WGCUAveMariaVetMemorial110223AM The main memorial. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 6 of 8 — WGCUAveMariaVetMemorial110223AM Bricks honoring the different branches as well as memorial bricks were also set into the pavers. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 7 of 8 — WGCUAveMariaVetMemorial110223AM The finishing touches were being made at the memorial site, Thursday afternoon. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

The site was supported and funded by Ave Maria community members, Ave Maria Stewardship Community, and Ave Maria Development.

“We had the vision of seeing if we could fund the veterans memorial here in town, it took us four years to raise the money and it'd be almost five years to actually have it completed. So it's been quite a challenge," Tom Schlessinger, Ave Maria Veterans Association vice president and memorial project manager, said.

Schlessinger added that community residents have been great with donations ranging from from 10 cents from children at the farmers market up to $25,000 from a family in Del Webb, with a lot of interest in the site.

"I mean, there's constant stream of people going into the memorial that I think it's going to be so well received. It's going to be a real draw for our community," he said. "One of the bricks in the memorial that says in war, there are no unwanted soldiers. There's a lot of people that we serve with that got purple hearts for being wounded. But a lot of people that served in a war zone, they came out of it. They didn't have any physical wounds, but they definitely had mental wounds."

Schlesinger said the memorial gives people an opportunity to realize that their service has been appreciated by the community by other veterans as well.

“Through this process, it has been incredible to witness the town come together in support of our Veterans and townspeople to make this a reality," Dave Genson, president of development for Barron Collier Companies, the developer of Ave Maria, said. "As the developer of the town of Ave Maria, we see the value the Veterans Memorial brings to our community members."

The Ave Maria Stewardship Community District provided an easement on the land to help with the memorial in addition to Ave Maria Development assisted with permitting elements and some of the design, and electrical service for the memorial.

Ave Maria Veterans ready to dedicate new memorial

“People are just incredible here in Ave Maria. We have felt so much support by the community. It’s a great feeling when people donate, especially the kids. They drop off dollars or change, it all adds up,” Schlessinger said.

The group raised $140,000 throughout the years in different fundraisers, including events and the Flagpoles for Veterans program. This program is where veterans donate their time to install flagpoles for those who purchase them. 435 flagpoles have been installed throughout Ave Maria since 2020.

To learn more about the Ave Maria Veterans Association please visit AveMariaVets.org.

