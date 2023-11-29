What does it mean to be an American? Reflections of a Colored Girl by Martha Bireda, Ph.D.

In 1988, the Reverand Jesse Jackson began a movement to change the designation of “Black” to “African American” to symbolize the Black American’s historical connection to the continent. The designation and use of “African American” was the first-time blacks in the United States had been acknowledged as Americans.

What does it mean to be American? Being an American is the belief that everyone has access and opportunity to achieve success in the United States through hard work, no matter their background. America prides itself on being a “meritocracy,” a society in which persons achieve success based on demonstrated merit. Merit is demonstrated as a result of individual ability and talent.

The educational system is crucial in providing equal opportunity, so the abilities and talents of all students can be nurtured to demonstrate the merit that is essential for success in achieving the American dream.

Is it possible, however, that conditioned stereotypical beliefs, based upon the myth of African American intellectual inferiority, can prevent teachers from acknowledging a student’s innate abilities that would later demonstrate merit?

Unfortunately, as two middle-class African American parents, both holding graduate degrees, my husband and I saw the merit of our children denied. Our son Jaha was recommended to be tested for the gifted program as both a kindergartner and first-grader. We approached the school and were not given a response. After continued inquiry, we were told his records had been lost. Finally, the school relented.

Once my son was tested, the school psychologist reported that he scored higher than anyone else. Our problems were not over: Jaha was having difficulty in his gifted math class, and his instructor suggested that perhaps he had been misplaced and did not belong. It turned out my son needed glasses. It did not help that the teacher had him seated at the back of the classroom. With glasses, he excelled.

As an African American parent I saw how the conditioned narrative of African American intellectual inferiority functioned in the educational system. And it was this experience that propelled me to begin work as a consultant dealing with issues related to the perception and treatment of African American students in our schools. Again, I must ask, “What does it mean to be an American?”

"In my life, I have found myself as a colored, a negro, a Black, an African American, and a person of color. This is my reflection as a colored girl." This phrase opens each essay in the series “Reflections of a Colored Girl” from Martha R. Bireda, Ph.D. being aired on WGCU FM. Dr. Bireda is a writer, lecturer, and living history performer with over 30 years' experience as a lecturer, consultant and trainer for issues related to race, class, and gender, working with educators, law enforcement, and business, and civic leaders. She also is director of the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture of Charlotte County, in Punta Gorda, Florida. Bireda was born in Southwest Florida in 1945 but spent the first 10 years of her life in a small town in Western Virginia. Her family then moved back to Punta Gorda, where they have deep roots. This is one essay in her series. Read more essays here.