Fort Myers Beach boat parade shines once again after canceling last year due to Hurricane Ian

The 35th Annual Fort Myers Beach Christmas Boat Parade dazzled viewers Saturday evening as lighted vessels of all types plied the waters after launching from Salty Sam’s Marina.

After a hiatus last year caused by Hurricane Ian, the event returned this year with Santa and Mrs. Claus heading the parade and welcoming everyone back to Fort Myers Beach from the lead Chamber boat.

Two lead boats carried the Chamber’s Board of Directors, Chamber Ambassadors and VIPs. The lead boat also hosted newlyweds (having just been married earlier in the day), Cole & Beckah Koennicke, grandson of Board member Gail Langner.

Parade participant vessels assembled in front of the docks at Salty Sam’s Marina and began the water-borne parade by cruising past Parrot Key Caribbean Grill and heading northwest passing by Erickson & Jensen seafood, the shrimp fleet, Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille, Dixie Fish, Bonita Bill’s Waterfront Café, then heading under the Matanzas Pass Bridge.

Traveling past the Coast Guard station and homes along the back bay through Estero Pass, Hurricane Pass and into Pelican Pass behind San Carlos Island, the parade "fleet" traveled through Pelican Pass and circled Pelican Island, turning back through Estero Pass and into San Carlos Bay and then headed toward the Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina.

Finally, the parade turned south in front of the Pink Shell and headed back toward the Matanzas Pass bridge, traveling past Moss Marina, Snug Harbor and Nervous Nellies and going back under the Matanzas Pass bridge eventually returning to Salty Sam’s.

