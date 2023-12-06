Free Palestine march winds through downtown Fort Myers

“Free, Free Palestine” was chanted as a few dozen people marched on downtown Fort Myers Saturday evening in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Claire Aljaabari, with bullhorn, organized and led the march.

The march route wound around the downtown streets before returning to the Library at sunset for Maghribprayer.

The march was called a protest and asked for a ceasefire and condemnation and sanctuions against Israel.

A ceasefire to exchange Israelies held hostage by Hamas and Palestianian prisoners held by Israel, which held for much of last week, broke on Friday with fighting resuming over the weekend.

