Volunteers paint United Way House in LaBelle as part of FPL's annual Power to Care Week

A fresh coat of paint and a bit of elbow grease applied by a number of volunteers helped the United Way House in LaBelle put on a new look this week.

Power to Care day in LaBelle for FPL Volunteers

The effort was in advance of Florida Power & Light's celebration of giving back through annual “Power to Care” volunteer events.

"We also feel it's very important to be a good partner within our communities. So it was perfect sense to join forces with United Way today to to paint this historic building, give it a brand new look and make it very welcoming for the clients come in that come in that they serve," Charlotte Miller, FPL external Affairs Manager for Southwest Florida, said.

From Feb. 19-24, hundreds of FPL volunteers will mark the week-long initiative’s sixteenth year.

About a dozen of the volunteers came to the United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades in LaBelle, and spent the day painting a United Way House and creating a welcoming environment to service the community.

1 of 11 — WGCUFPLPowertoCare021524AM Candice Roll paints around the United Way Home sign. FPL volunteers painted the United Way House in LaBelle, Thursday morning, February 15, 2024, as they begin their sixteenth year of giving back through their annual “Power to Care” volunteer events that will happen all over their coverage area. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 11 — WGCUFPLPowertoCare021524AM Candice Roll gets help on the ladder from Shawn Saunders. The two volunteered their time with FPL. FPL volunteers painted the United Way House in LaBelle, Thursday morning, February 15, 2024, as they begin their sixteenth year of giving back through their annual “Power to Care” volunteer events that will happen all over their coverage area. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 3 of 11 — WGCUFPLPowertoCare021524AM Volunteers work to paint the building. FPL volunteers painted the United Way House in LaBelle, Thursday morning, February 15, 2024, as they begin their sixteenth year of giving back through their annual “Power to Care” volunteer events that will happen all over their coverage area. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 4 of 11 — WGCUFPLPowertoCare021524AM FPL Volunteer, Candice Roll, enjoyed painting. FPL volunteers painted the United Way House in LaBelle, Thursday morning, February 15, 2024, as they begin their sixteenth year of giving back through their annual “Power to Care” volunteer events that will happen all over their coverage area. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 5 of 11 — WGCUFPLPowertoCare021524AM Volunteers work to paint the building. Candice Roll and James Grace paint on this wall. FPL volunteers painted the United Way House in LaBelle, Thursday morning, February 15, 2024, as they begin their sixteenth year of giving back through their annual “Power to Care” volunteer events that will happen all over their coverage area. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 6 of 11 — WGCUFPLPowertoCare021524AM Volunteers work to paint the building. FPL volunteers painted the United Way House in LaBelle, Thursday morning, February 15, 2024, as they begin their sixteenth year of giving back through their annual “Power to Care” volunteer events that will happen all over their coverage area. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 7 of 11 — WGCUFPLPowertoCare021524AM Volunteers work to paint the building. FPL volunteers painted the United Way House in LaBelle, Thursday morning, February 15, 2024, as they begin their sixteenth year of giving back through their annual “Power to Care” volunteer events that will happen all over their coverage area. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 8 of 11 — WGCUFPLPowertoCare021524AM Volunteers work to paint the building. FPL volunteers painted the United Way House in LaBelle, Thursday morning, February 15, 2024, as they begin their sixteenth year of giving back through their annual “Power to Care” volunteer events that will happen all over their coverage area. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 9 of 11 — WGCUFPLPowertoCare021524AM Volunteers work to paint the building. FPL volunteers painted the United Way House in LaBelle, Thursday morning, February 15, 2024, as they begin their sixteenth year of giving back through their annual “Power to Care” volunteer events that will happen all over their coverage area. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 10 of 11 — WGCUFPLPowertoCare021524AM FPL volunteer, Laura Bayona paints on of the walls of the building. FPL volunteers painted the United Way House in LaBelle, Thursday morning, February 15, 2024, as they begin their sixteenth year of giving back through their annual “Power to Care” volunteer events that will happen all over their coverage area. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 11 of 11 — WGCUFPLPowertoCare021524AM The United Way House gets a fresh coat of pain. FPL volunteers painted the United Way House in LaBelle, Thursday morning, February 15, 2024, as they begin their sixteenth year of giving back through their annual “Power to Care” volunteer events that will happen all over their coverage area. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

The United Way House in LaBelle is a centralized location where individuals and families can receive wrap-around social services from multiple community organizations.

"FPL has over 25 service projects within our service territory during Power to Care. And they range from beach cleanups over on the east coast and planning beautification project at the zoo," Jennifer Huber, senior community relations specialist for the west area for FPL, said.

During the week, FPL volunteers will support community projects in more than 10 counties throughout Florida, lending a hand to organizations that selflessly serve our communities. The LaBelle paint project was one of those projects.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.