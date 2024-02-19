Love was in the air on Valentine's Day 2024 in Lee, Collier Counties

In two years, Valentine’s Day will fall on a Saturday. For Chabely Reinoso and Danyer Laffita, Feb. 14, 2026, will mark their two-year wedding anniversary. When that day comes, they will be celebrating with both their families together for the very first time.

Until then, Reinoso and Laffita will have the memory of being married on Valentine’s Day this year. They became husband and wife in a special ceremony at the Lee County Clerk of Courts along with 21 other couples.

Over 40 couples in Collier County celebrated lasting love on Valentine's Day

Reinoso and Laffita had a small posse to help them celebrate, but most of their family could only attend via video chat. Cheers of celebration came through the phone speaker as they kissed for the first time as husband and wife.

“We're going to wish that they’ll be here [for the ceremony in 2026],” Reinoso said.

Performing wedding ceremonies has become an annual tradition for Lee and Collier counties.

1 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Katie and Alex Peterson of Naples kiss after renewing their wedding vows. They will be married 14 years this year and wanted to share this renewal with their twins. Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Rob and Melissa Hinton share a dance and a kiss as they enjoy their wedding day. Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 3 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Bob and Mary Erwin Dover share some cake. They were there watching their friends get married but have been married 38 years themselves. Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 4 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 5 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Rob and Melissa Hinton share some cake and a kiss as they enjoy their wedding day. Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 6 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Rob and Melissa Hinton share some cake and a kiss as they enjoy their wedding day. Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 7 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel shares a laugh with one of the couples. Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 8 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Bill and Lynda Anslie have been married 62 years and renewed their vows. Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 9 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Bill and Lynda Anslie have been married 62 years and renewed their vows. Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 10 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 11 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 12 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Bill and Lynda Anslie have been married 62 years and renewed their vows. Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 13 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 14 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 15 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 16 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 17 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 18 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 19 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 20 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 21 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 22 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 23 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 24 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Katie and Alex Peterson of Naples kiss after renewing their wedding vows. They will be married 14 years this year and wanted to share this renewal with their twins. Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 25 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 26 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 27 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Rob and Melissa Hinton enjoy their wedding day. Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 28 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 29 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 30 of 30 — WGCUCollierVDay021424AM Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel officiated the 4th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony on February 14, 2024. Over 45 couples were registered to get married or renew their vows. This event gives the office the opportunity to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and just celebrate love. At Eva Sugden Gomez Center at Baker Park, Naples. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

The Collier County Office of Clerk of Courts hosted its Fourth Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony. They saw eight couples get married and 34 couples renew their vows.

On Feb. 7, Lee County Clerk of Courts hosted a webinar to instruct couples on how to obtain their marriage license and plan their ceremony for Valentine’s Day. The recording is also uploaded to the Clerk of Courts website under how-to videos. It followed everything under their services, marriage licenses and ceremonies page

1 of 4 — v-day@leecounty-1.jpg Kimberly Ibarra De Leon Lumaban, Brandon Lumaban with family Addyson McCullough / WGCU 2 of 4 — v-day@leecounty-2.jpg Roshel Myers-Atkinson, Raoul Atkinson with family Addyson McCullough / WGCU 3 of 4 — v-day@leecounty-3.jpg Ceremony room Addyson McCullough / WGCU 4 of 4 — v-day@leecounty-4.jpg Chabely Reinoso and Danyer Laffita Addyson McCullough / WGCU

Another couple, Roshel Myers-Atkinson and Raoul Atkinson, used some of these resources in January when planning to get married but ran into what is referred to as the three-day waiting period rule. They decided to postpone their ceremony at the office until Valentine’s Day.

“It’s love day!” Myers-Atkinson said.

The Atkinsons met 20 years ago at a camp. She was 20. He was 17. They’ve encountered obstacles in their lives that pushed them away from each other, but they believe God brought them back together. To honor their divine reunions, they decided it was time to get married.

“I've always viewed her as my wife,” Atkinson said.

“Even as a 17-year-old, that’s how he saw me,” Myers-Atkinson said.

Kimberly Ibarra De Leon Lumaban has always wanted to be married. After five years and two kids, she and her partner, Brandon Lumaban, tied the knot under the fluorescent office lights.

Ironically, they don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day, yet they picked it for their wedding date.

“We don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day. It'd be just funny to do it that way,” said Ibrarra De Leon Lumaban. “Now we have a reason to celebrate.”

Lucas Amrosio is the advanced recording clerk at Lee County Clerk of Courts. For 18 years he has been officiating weddings. He sees roughly eight to 10 weddings a day, but on Valentine’s Day 25 weddings can be expected.

Right after same-sex marriages were legalized, Amrosio was able to perform the wedding ceremony for his cousin and her partner.

“It was one of those interesting moments where it was nice that a family member was here and was willing to accept them for them and love them for them and not be judgmental,” he said.

Addyson McCullough is a student in the FGCU journalism program. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.