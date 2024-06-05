Packaging event for Harry Chapin targets SWFL food insecurity

Summer, for many people, brings sun and fun ... for others though, it brings hunger.

Nearly 178,000 people in Southwest Florida faced food insecurity in 2022 and nearly 41,000 of those were children, according to the most recent data available fromFeeding America.

Those numbers are up from the previous year and are expected to keep rising as the Southwest Florida population grows.

GL Homes volunteers pack meal kits at Harry Chapin Food Bank

In an effort to mitigate those statistics, GL Homes, one of Florida’s largest homebuilders, recently kicked off its 2024 “Summer of Service” with a “Pack the Pantry” event in support of the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

"GL Homes loves to get involved year round, but we especially like to help Harry Chapin Food Bank in the summertime because a lot of the seasonal people that they normally have volunteer are gone for the season," GL Homes Vice President/Project Manager Dianna Betancourt said. "And so summertime is a really great time for us to jump in. We have a lot of employees that love to help, and so it's just something that is very close to our hearts and one of our passions."

Betancourt said the food packaging event is an annual tradition but this year was the first time they made a competition out of it.

"We're making a friendly competition on getting 600 boxes of food prepared for the food bank," she said. "Even though it's a competition, we take this very seriously."

1 of 9 — 060424 aiw harrychapin 006.jpg Adysen Betancourt, right, and her sister Alissia pack boxes with meals for families in need along with other volunteers from GL Homes on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples. The group packed 891 boxes, and each box can feed a family of four for five days. 2 of 9 — 060424 aiw harrychapin 002.jpg Jessica DiGuardi and other volunteers from GL Homes pack boxes with meals for families in need on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples. They packed 891 boxes, and each box can feed a family of four for five days. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 9 — 060424 aiw harrychapin 003.jpg Adysen Betancourt, right, and her sister Alissia pack boxes with meals for families in need along with other volunteers from GL Homes on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples. The group packed 891 boxes, and each box can feed a family of four for five days. 4 of 9 — 060424 aiw harrychapin 005.jpg Volunteers from GL Homes pack boxes with meals for families in need on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples. The group packed 891 boxes, and each box can feed a family of four for five days. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 9 — 060424 aiw harrychapin 004.jpg Harry Chapin Food Bank volunteer Suzanne Donnelly works with a group from GL Homes to pack boxes with meals for families in need on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples. They packed 891 boxes, and each box can feed a family of four for five days. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 9 — 060424 aiw harrychapin 007.jpg Jessica DiGuardi, left, and Audrey Dowdell pack boxes with meals for families in need on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples. They were a part of a group from GL Homes that volunteered for the morning. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 7 of 9 — 060424 aiw harrychapin 009.jpg Adysen Betancourt, right, packs boxes with meals for families in need along with other volunteers from GL Homes on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples. 8 of 9 — 060424 aiw harrychapin 008.jpg Audrey Dowdell, a volunteer from GL Homes, pack boxes with meals for families in need on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 9 of 9 — 060424 aiw harrychapin 001.jpg Andrei Apostu of GL Homes and his coworkers pack boxes with meals for families in need on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples. The gourd packed 891 boxes, and each box can feed a family of four for five days. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

In the end, that competition went beyond that goal, putting together 891 boxes of food.

Those competing raced to see how many Harry’s Helpings meal kits each team could pack during a two-hour period.

The Harry’s Helpings kits are provided for families at childcare and early education centers throughout Southwest Florida.

What goes into the boxes is a mix of things: fruit and vegetables, pasta and pasta sauce, shelf stable milk and a protein such as tuna or chicken — about enough for 15 meals for mid-sized family, ensuring children and families have healthy options at mealtimes.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Volunteers from GL Homes pack boxes with meals for families in need on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples. The group packed 891 boxes, and each box can feed a family of four for five days.

The program currently operates out of 10 sites throughout Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. In 2022, Harry Chapin Food Bank distributed more than 170,500 pounds of food, the equivalent of more than 142,000 meals via the program.

Those helping got totally into the spirit.

Jack Stein, an FGCU student as well as a GL employee, said he enjoys getting involved with the community.

"I was like, this sounds like fun," the FGCU communications major said. "So we kind of made it into a little game. Like, we did one office versus two offices. And it was very fun actually, packing it and competing against them. At the end, when I looked and I saw how many we actually did, it felt super rewarding that that's really what we did. Because, it seems like it will make a difference."

The effort did mean quite a bit to Harry Chapin.

Adysen Betancourt, right, and her sister Alissia pack boxes with meals for families in need along with other volunteers from GL Homes on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Harry Chapin Food Bank in Naples. The group packed 891 boxes, and each box can feed a family of four for five days.

Richard LeBer, president and CEO of the food bank, said the goal was to try to build as many food kits as possible to feed the community.

"We love our volunteers. We get volunteers of all different kinds and all different groups. We do volunteer activities almost every day," LeBer said. "We have regular volunteers who come every week, and we have groups like GL Homes that come maybe once a year. It all is part of the you know, pageantry of our volunteering, we just love them."

LeBer said there are thousands of volunteers who put in thousands of hours annually.

"It's worth millions of dollars to the food bank because otherwise we would have to hire staff to do the work that they're doing for free," he said. "So we love them. They love us. It's a great combination."

