Collier County waives adoption fees for cats, dogs this summer

Collier County Domestic Animal Services / WGCU Kittens at the Collier County Domestic Animal Services.

It's cat-mating season and that means shelters are filling up with kittens in need of homes and foster homes. So Collier County is trying to entice people to help empty the shelters this summer.

On Tuesday, County Commissioner Burt Saunders looked out into the chamber remarking on how well behaved young people in attendance were. He then asked if they were interested in taking home a cat: "Or even more than one cat. No takers?”

And while no one raised their hand, urgency in trying to find homes for shelter animals is still there.

As of Wednesday, adoption fees are suspended at Domestic Animal Services shelter. The fee-free period runs through Sept. 30.

And there’s more perks for people willing to foster said County Manager Amy Patterson:

“The county still continues to pay for the food and the veterinary care. We’re just looking for them to be in a temporary placement until they get older and are able to be adopted.”

Domestic Animal Services, 7610 Davis Blvd. is open daily. Hours are from 11 to 6 except on Thursdays which is by appointment only. For additional information call 239-252-7387.

