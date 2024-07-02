Fireworks exhibitions listed for the Fourth in Southwest Florida

There are a number of fireworks exhibits from Sarasota to Naples and east to Hendry County for the Fourth holiday and beyond.

Lee County

July 2

Annual Independence Fireworks Show at Miromar Outlets 6 – 10 p.m., 10801 Corkscrew Road. Additional parking will be available at Germain Arena and Miromar Design Center.

July 4

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels will host fireworks. Tickets start at $10 and include the postgame fireworks show at Hammond Stadium, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway. Fort Myers

Estimated time of fireworks: 9:30-10 p.m.

Note: The 9-inning game starts at 7:05 p.m. and the fireworks show begins immediately after the final out.

Downtown Fort Myers, 8 p.m. concert, 9:45 p.m. fireworks at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

Cape Coral 4th of July Red, White & BOOM! Entertainment begins at 5 p.m., Parmalee performs at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge.

4th of July Star Spangled Bonita: Starts at 6 p.m. in Riverside Park, music by The Ben Allen Band, a drone show, fireworks.

Fort Myers Beach, 4th of July Parade and Firework Display – 10 a.m. parade, 11 a.m. concerts at Bayside Park, fireworks display at 9 p.m.



Collier County

July 4

Fireworks at Dusk, Naples Pier

July 6

Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosting drone light show from 6 to 11 p.m., “Drones in Paradise.” Family Activities (6 - 8:30 P.M.): Start the evening with a variety of fun activities for the whole family, including bounce houses, remote control cars, laser tag, face painting, a live artist, and DJ entertainment.

Movie Screening (7p.m.): Enjoy a family-friendly movie in the stadium.

Drone Show (9 p.m.): Witness 300 drones as they light up the night sky in a spectacular display, synchronized to patriotic American music. This cutting-edge show offers a safe and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fireworks, featuring beautiful, colorful designs and animations.

Stars and Stripes After Party (9:30 p.m.): Join us on the Great Lawn for live music by the band Foreman’s 5.

Charlotte County

Fisherman's Village Independence Day Holiday Celebration: Throughout the day with 9 p.m. fireworks

Hendry County

July 4

6:30 p.m. – dusk at Sugarland Park Complex, Clewiston



Babcock Ranch Fourth of July Celebration

Fourth of July 5K – 7:30 a.m., Golf Cart Parade (After 5k), Drone show to wrap up the festivities at 9pm

Sarasota County

July 4

North Port annual Freedom Festival at CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway at 5 p.m. on July 4, fireworks show is planned to start at 9 p.m. weather permitting.

