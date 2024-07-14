© 2024 WGCU News
StoryCorps Fort Myers: A mother and daughter talk about their relationship, motherhood, and the powerful women in their family

WGCU | By John Davis
Published July 14, 2024 at 2:05 PM EDT
Jessica Lindsey interviews her mother Denise Pringle through the StoryCorps Mobile Tour visit to Fort Myers in Feb. 2024.
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday for the next several months, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, we hear Jessica Lindsey interview her mother Denise Pringle about their relationship, motherhood, and the powerful women in their family.

John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
