Park in Charlotte County designed to celebrate and recognize veterans and first responders

A park in Charlotte County designed to recognize and celebrate veterans and first responders is named after a Charlotte High School graduate and a young Marine who died in the bombing of the Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, on October 23, 1983.

Organizers plan to develop the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Park into a destination for recreation, history and education.

“The park is unique. It’s a park dedicated to honoring our first responders and veterans at the same place," says Stephen R. Deutsch, a Charlotte County Commissioner. Deutsch led the efforts to make the park a unique place for everyone to enjoy and learn.

“The park itself is designed to be an educational experience for our young people. And that’s of real importance for me," said Deutsch.

On October 23, 1983, 221 Marines were killed in the terrorist-truck bombing at the Marine Corps Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon.

The attack resulted in the 2nd largest loss of life after World War II's battle at Iwo Jima for the Marine Corps.

Gaines was killed in the bombing. The Charlotte High graduate was eager to serve his country and paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

Deutsch said: “a lot of lives, a lot of limbs and a lot of blood was spilled in defense of our freedom in this great nation, and we are so blessed to be here.”

The organizers of the park plan to refurbish and install the original flagpole that stood in front of the barracks the day of the blast in Beirut.

“We have the flagpole that was flown in front of the barracks at Beirut here in Florida. It’s being cleaned up, restored and it will have the Marine Corps flag on it," said Deutsch.

The 40-acre park will have a three-story observation tower that will tell the story of those who served in Beirut Lebanon and those who continue to fight for freedom.

Fundraising efforts to complete all the development and renovations for the park continue.

