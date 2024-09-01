Search continues in Collier, Lee on separate missing persons cases; more units join in the efforts

Early 8-31 Search Broll.mp4

Searchers in Collier and Lee counties continued efforts Sunday to find a man and a woman in separate missing persons cases.

More rescue units joined the search in Collier County for a missing Golden Gate Estates man whose vehicle was found in a remote area off Beck Boulevard in East Naples.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said deputies are actively looking for Eduardo Ramirez, 64, in that area.

On Sunday, Peace River Search and Rescue joined the searchers.

A Sheriff's Office public information officer said CCSO's Incident Management Team staged Saturday morning with teams comprised of CCSO, Fire and EMS, Forestry, and FWC personnel.

Searchers headed out on several swamp buggies into the Picayune Strand State Forest near where Ramirez’ vehicle was last seen. Aviation was also continuing to assist in the search today as conditions allow.

Multiple units, including aviation, mounted patrol and K9 were involved in the search.

An alert issued by the Sheriff's Office said family members were concerned about him. They asked that anyone with information about Ramirez or who had seen him should contact CCSO at 239-252-9300.

Ramirez was last known to be traveling in the area of Collier Boulevard and Magnolia Pond Circle at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies described him as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is heavily tattooed with two full sleeves on his arms. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored polo shirt.

In the Lee County case, 21-year-old Arielle Valdes was last seen around 6L:30 p.m. Wednesday when she went for a run according to information from the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing the search for Valdes.

She is a Hispanic female, 5’4”, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives confirmed Valdes left her residence on Wednesday, August 28th, on foot at approximately 6:30 p.m. to go for a run. She was last seen wearing a light colored hoodie sweater, gym shorts, and what appears to be black and white high-top Converse-style sneakers.

Street camera footage from the reviewed by detectives depict the avid runner traveling SB on U.S. 41 from Pondella Road in North Fort Myers by her neighborhood at 6:45 p.m. that evening.

Additionally, cameras captured her running southbound by the Edison Bridge shortly after 6:50 p.m.

Detectives are seeking information from anyone who was traveling the aforementioned areas during these timeframes to gather any information that may help them with this case.

If you have information on Valdes' whereabouts or saw her that evening, contact LCSO at 239-477-1000.

