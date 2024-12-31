AAA rolling out safety net to help stop drunk drivers during holidays

The Triple A Auto Club is again offering its Tow-To-Go program, now through January 2nd.

As a last resort, Floridians who have had too much to drink can request a tow truck to pick them up along with their vehicle. The number to request the service is 1-855-2 TOW 2 GO or 855-286-9246. That’s 855-286-9246.

The program aims to keep intoxicated drivers from getting behind the wheel this New Year’s Eve and is available to both Triple A members and non-members.

Triple A’s Mark Jenkins says the Tow To Go option is one final safety net for those who don’t plan ahead.

“You definitely want to use this as a last resort. Contact your friend. Have a designated driver in place or use a ride sharing service to get you home. But if all else fails and you are worried about leaving your vehicle at a bar, you can certainly call Triple A. We’ll dispatch a tow truck out to take you and the vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

Since the Tow To Go program started in 1998, nearly 30 thousand drunk drivers have been kept off the roads.

