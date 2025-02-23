Coast Guard rescues three boaters off Captiva after vessel capsizes

Coast Guard crews located and rescued three overdue boaters Sunday near Captiva, after their vessel capsized.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter aircrew found the three boaters sitting on top of their capsized vessel in reportedly good health.

The aircrew guided in a Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach boat crew who arrived on scene and safely transferred all three boaters aboard.

The rescued boaters were brought to awaiting emergency medical services at the Coast Guard station. The cause of the capsize is unknown at this time and a safety marine information broadcast was issued for the hazard to navigation.

USCG / WGCU Three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard off Captiva Island Sunday after their boat capsized.

A family member called Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at approximately 1 a.m., reporting their last contact with the three boaters was at 8 p.m., Saturday, and they were on a 20-foot center console.

“We were able to locate and rescue the three boaters thanks to the quick coordination of the Coast Guard and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the use of critical search tools,” said Chief Warrant Officer Dennise Werre, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “Completing a float plan with a loved one prior to going out on a vessel is critical. Float plans provide first responders with information such as the intended route, how many people are aboard, and what safety equipment may be available.”

