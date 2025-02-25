Lee Domestic Animal Services lowers adoption fees in March

File / WGCU Lee County Domestic Animal Services, 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers

For the entire month of March, Lee County Domestic Animal Services is lowering adoption fees on all adult dogs and cats to just $20 with an approved application.

The adoption package includes spay or neuter, microchip, up-to-date vaccinations, county license and a 10-day health guarantee — normally a $600 value.

The adoption center office is available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers.

Volunteers are available to help adopters select the pet that is best suited for their lifestyle and family.

For more information call 239-533-7387 (LEE-PETS) or visit www.LeeLostPets.com. Find Lee County Domestic Animal Services’ social media sites on Facebook or Instagram @leeanimalservices.

