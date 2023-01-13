Captiva Cruises heralds reopening from Ian-related damage with tour

A ribbon was cut and a tour was conducted Thursday all in celebration of Captiva Cruises return to business.

Lauding the family owned company's return in a ceremony with the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce, Captiva Cruises on Thursday celebrated the restart of the cruise excursion service that has operated on Captiva Island since 1986.

After Captiva Cruises helped staff clear debris and salvage their homes, they shifted business operations to focus on the community and became a ferry service to support island recovery.

In the months following the storm, its boats transported food and supplies to the island in addition to relief workers and employees who were critical in helping hotels and businesses reopen.

1 of 6 — Blind Pass Wake.jpg Family owned Captiva Cruises celebrated its return after effects from Hurricane Ian with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and boat tour. The cruise excursion service has operated on Captiva Island since 1986. Tom James / WGCU

The reopening will return the business to providing residents and visitors an experience on Southwest Florida’s waters, including visits to places only reachable by boat and imparting knowledge about local history, wildlife and weather.

Temporarily closed due to Hurricane Ian, the celebration heralded Captiva Cruises reopening to the general public with a limited cruise schedule departing from McCarthy’s Marina on Captiva Island, traveling to Cabbage Key and for sunset/wildlife cruises, and additional trips from the Pink Elephant Dock on Boca Grande sailing to Cabbage Key and for dolphin sightseeing cruises.

After the ribbon cutting there was a 45-minute cruise aboard the company's 45-foot vessel, Santiva.

For more information, visit CaptivaCruises.com or call 239-472-5300.