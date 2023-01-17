Storm debris collection set by end of January in some Lee County areas; additional neighborhoods now have February deadline

Hurricane Ian reminds residents in some unincorporated areas who were given set-out deadlines for Ian debris that collection of storm debris in these areas will conclude once material that met the deadline has been picked up:



Lehigh Acres

Gateway

Briarcliff

Daniels Parkway corridor

Eagle Ridge

Florida Gulf Coast University / Miromar areas

Gasparilla Island / Boca Grande

San Carlos Park

The Villas

The county’s normal waste-collection services now will be the primary resource for residents in these areas to have vegetation and horticulture waste picked up. Residents should follow standard guidelines at www.leegov.com/solidwaste/residential.

At this time, Lee County has also set a Feb. 1 deadline for the following unincorporated areas to place their remaining storm debris out for collection:



Whiskey Creek / McGregor

Maravilla

Pine Manor

Page Park

Beacon Manor

Winkler Road corridor

Royal Tee

Burnt Store

Herons Glen

Tara Woods

Some areas do not yet have any deadline for debris set-out, and residents in those areas should continue to separate their household waste from storm debris. The county’s debris-hauling contractor will continue collections of storm debris in these areas of the county until it is complete.

Hurricane Ian left behind an estimated 10 million cubic yards of debris countywide, including debris the six municipalities. If you live in a city, check with your municipality about debris-hauling schedules.

Residents can track debris collection progress, learn how to stack debris and gather other Hurricane Ian debris information at www.leegov.com/storm/debris. Information about normal curbside pickup of garbage, recycling and yard waste can be found at www.leegov.com/solidwaste.

