DFS plans Hurricane Ian insurance villages in Southwest Florida

The Department of Financial Services is hosting three Insurance Villages January 23 through January 28 in Punta Gorda, Englewood and Fort Myers

The villages will serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer in-person and work together to resolve outstanding claims.

Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program and more than a dozen insurers are expected to be on hand to assist insurance consumers.

Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:



A driver’s license or other form of identification such as a passport or State-issued ID.

Insurance cards and insurance policy information or documentation

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian

Repair estimates

And any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.

Due to space limitations, the insurance villages will exclusively focus on insurance related-issues and staff from other agencies will not be present to assist with other post-storm benefits.

The insurance villages will be in Punta Gorda Monday and Tuesday at the Charlotte County Event Center, 75 Taylor Street; In Englewood Wednesday at the Tringali Meeting Hall, 3450 N. Access Road; and in Fort Myers Friday and Saturday at Florida Southwestern State College, 8099 College Parkway, room A177.

There will be no event on Thursday.

All insurance villages will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit www.FloridaDisaster.org.

