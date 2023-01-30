© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hurricane Recovery

Sanibel's Island Water Association lifts precautionary boil water alert

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 30, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST
Water boiling
Wikimedia Commons
Boiling Water

Sanibel's Island Water Association has lifted a precautionary boil water notice issued Sept. 27 for residents of Caloosa Shores, including Caloosa End Lane, Punta Caloosa Court, Indian Court, and Caloosa Drive.

Lifting of the nearly four-month notice was due to the installation of new water main for the area and the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey showing that the water is safe to drink.

Anyone with questions and call Island Water Association at (239) 472-1502.

boil water advisory lifted.JPG
Braun, Michael
/

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you

Tags
Hurricane Recovery WGCU NewsSanibelWater
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff