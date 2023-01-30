Sanibel's Island Water Association lifts precautionary boil water alert

Sanibel's Island Water Association has lifted a precautionary boil water notice issued Sept. 27 for residents of Caloosa Shores, including Caloosa End Lane, Punta Caloosa Court, Indian Court, and Caloosa Drive.

Lifting of the nearly four-month notice was due to the installation of new water main for the area and the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey showing that the water is safe to drink.

Anyone with questions and call Island Water Association at (239) 472-1502.

Braun, Michael /

