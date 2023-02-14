Estero Disaster Recovery Center closing; FEMA help still available

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Estero council chambers will permanently close as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The deadline to apply for damage assistance for hurricane Ian has passed, however, those affected by the storm can still get assistance online or through the FEMA Helpline.

Those seeking help do not need to go to the disaster recovery center for assistance.

Hurricane Ian survivors can contact FEMA and update their applications online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362. The helpline is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The website and the Helpline can also help residents check the status of their FEMA application, get help with understanding FEMA decisions, request information letters and referrals, and meet with mitigation specialists or a U.S. Small Business Administration representative.

For more information on Florida’s hurricane Ian recovery, visit floridadisaster.org/info.

