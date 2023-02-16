FEMA Disaster Recovery Center closing at Dunbar church but assistance remains available

Although the application deadline for Hurricane Ian damage assistance has passed and the Disaster Recovery Center at Mount Olive A.M.E Church, 2754 Orange St., Fort Myers, will be closing Friday, February 17, at 6:00 p.m., there are still ways for survivors to receive assistance.

Survivors can get assistance regarding the status or decision from their FEMA application, receive information and referrals to other agencies regarding rentals and other basic needs, and meet with mitigation specialists or U.S. Small Business Administration representatives for assistance and preventative measures for future natural disasters.

Those seeking assistance do not need to go to a Disaster Recovery Center. Contact FEMA at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or 1-800-621-3362.

For more information on Hurricane Ian Recovery, visit www.floridadisaster.gov/info.

